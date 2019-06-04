You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares rise, spurred on by healthcare stocks

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 6:11 AM

lwx_europe stocl_040619_16.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] European shares recovered from early losses to end Monday higher as gains in healthcare stocks helped head off weakness in trade-sensitive sectors like technology after the latest twist in the US-China trade war.

China will reportedly investigate whether FedEx Corp damaged its clients' legal rights and interests after telecoms giant Huawei said parcels intended for it were diverted.

"Tensions between the US and China, and the US and Mexico, are still high - the highest they have been recently, so today's move might turn out to be a relief rally," David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets UK, wrote in a note.

"It has been an impressive turnaround seeing as the major indices were offside this morning, and traders seem to have shrugged off the negative sentiment."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The pan-European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 per cent, coming off a 3-1/2-month low hit earlier in the day.

Germany's DAX rose 0.6 per cent, shaking off pressure from a 8.1 per cent slide in Infineon's shares after the chipmaker agreed to buy Cypress Semiconductor for US$10 billion.

Payments firm Wirecard rose 3.6 per cent following a tweet by chief executive Markus Braun on Sunday saying the company was "steering towards an outstanding first half year of 2019".

Merck KGaA was a source of optimism to both Germany's DAX and the Stoxx 600, rising 2.1 per cent. It reported Phase II results for an investigational therapy.

Lonza Group gained 3.9 per cent on announcing it will carve out its specialty ingredients business and cut around 130 jobs there as it reorganises the struggling division.

Healthcare stocks, up 1.4 per cent on the day, dipped during May but greatly outperformed the Stoxx 600 over the course of a month which saw investors scurrying toward safe havens as no end to the US-China trade war appeared in sight.

The tech sector - relatively exposed to worsening global trade ties - slipped 0.3 per cent on Monday, with Infineon's chipmaking peer ASM International declining 0.7 per cent.

"We can see the industrial logic...but there are bigger issues at play which could kibosh the deal. The last time Infineon attempted to acquire US assets the deal was terminated, citing security concerns raised by the US government back in 2017," Neil Campling, Mirabaud's head of TMT Research, wrote in a note on the Infineon deal.

Financial services stocks fell 0.7 per cent, with Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles SHMSF SA leading the losses with a slide of 3.8 per cent.

The Spanish exchange operator reported a 22.3 per cent year-on-year drop in trading volumes for the month of May.

Travel and leisure stocks fell 0.6 per cent, weighed on by a 4.4 per cent decline in TUI as the travel firm's contingency measures to cope with the grounding of Boeing 737 Max jets were triggered.

Banks dipped 0.5 per cent, with Natixis sliding 4 per cent. Credit Suisse cut its target price on the French lender's stock to 4.90 euros per share from 5.70 euros per share.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
3 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
4 US begins collecting higher tariffs on Chinese goods arriving by sea
5 Buyout price for Indofood Agri raised to 32.75 S cents per share

Must Read

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

BT_20190604_JLMAS4_3799833.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Banking & Finance

Disclosure with no transparency fails as fair dealing: MAS chief

BT_20190604_HTBLOCK_3799951.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Opinion

The transformative nature of blockchain-based smart contracts

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening