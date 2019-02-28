You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Shares snap 3-day winning streak as Beiersdorf, Air France sink

Thu, Feb 28, 2019 - 6:18 AM

SL_bd_280219_14.jpg
European shares fell in early deals on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak amid growing India-Pakistan tensions, and a warning from Beiersdorf hammered consumer staples stocks while Air France-KLM and Marks & Spencer sank.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European shares fell in early deals on Wednesday, snapping a three-day winning streak amid growing India-Pakistan tensions, and a warning from Beiersdorf hammered consumer staples stocks while Air France-KLM and Marks & Spencer sank.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index closed down 0.3 per cent, having touched its highest level since the beginning of October on Tuesday. All continental bourses were in the red save Italy, boosted by its heavy weighting to banks.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 lagged the broader market as sterling lingered near five-month highs against the dollar amid fresh hopes that a no-deal Brexit could be avoided.

Investors were still awaiting fresh news on China-US trade talks, but sentiment overall was gloomy with a growing confrontation between India and Pakistan rattling confidence in assets considered risky.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Geopolitical tensions between Pakistan and India have strongly impacted equities from Tokyo to London today, with investors fearing a further escalation," said Pierre Veyret, analyst at ActivTrades.

Among individual moves, shares in Air France KLM suffered their worst day in more than a decade after the Dutch government said it would take a 14 per cent stake in the airline. The move highlighted tensions between the Netherlands and its French partners in the company.

"We worry that tensions at the board level will make CEO Ben Smith's job of crafting a meaningful future for the group significantly more challenging than it was to begin with," said Bernstein analysts.

Investors also punished Beiersdorf, which plunged to two-year lows after the Nivea skin cream maker issued a shock warning about its 2019 operating margins, with the company's new CEO declaring the consumer goods industry was in "turmoil".

Unilever, Henkel and Reckitt Benckiser were all dragged down with Beiersdorf, which lost 9.8 per cent.

Alongside the results outlook, the company said it would invest to compete with niche brands disrupting the sector.

"Beiersdorf have joined Henkel, Colgate and Coke in 'the reset club' in a dramatic first act by new CEO Stefan de Loecker and CFO Desi Temperley," said Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo.

"Not keeping up to date with changing consumer needs is having a material impact on those companies who have so far done little to adapt and are left with no choice but to invest to catch up," said UBS analysts.

British retailer Marks & Spencer plunged 12.5 per cent after announcing it would finance its US$1 billion food delivery tie-up with Ocado by issuing shares and cutting its dividend.

Bayer was a bright spot, rising 4.2 per cent after delivering better-than-expected results, boosted by its recent Monsanto acquisition.

Danish hearing aid maker GN Store topped the Stoxx 600, surging 13 per cent as investors welcomed its results.

Bank stocks were an outlier, rising 1.5 per cent after Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said the European Central Bank need not formally delay a planned interest rate increase.

The German cabinet also gave the green light for Weidmann to serve a second eight-year term, keeping him, a monetary policy hawk, in the mix as a possible successor to ECB chief Mario Draghi later this year. 

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_rq_280219_13.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Companies & Markets

Thomson Medical returns to profit, announces dividend

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Best World shares plunge as much as 25.8% as trading resumes
2 Mindfulness may help middle managers avoid burnout: study
3 No hard feelings; consumers may soon switch banks with ease
4 Acra to overhaul portal after rogue agents misused services
5 PropNex launches new HDB Auction service; Q4 profit slides on cooling measures

Must Read

SL_cs_280219_5.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Real Estate

Developers re-issuing options amid cooling market, launch bonanza

SL_dba_280219_8.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Banking & Finance

Rivals out in force to woo remisiers on news of DBS Vickers' revamp

SL_lbw_280219_9.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Impact of diesel tax hike, foreign labour leads debate

BT_20190228_PMAS_3708982.jpg
Feb 28, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS: Current settings for exchange rate still 'appropriate'

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening