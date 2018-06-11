You are here

Europe: Stock markets higher at open

Mon, Jun 11, 2018 - 3:59 PM

Europe's stock markets rose at the start of trade on Monday, but sentiment was jarred after the Group of Seven meeting ended with deep divisions between Washington and its allies.

Investors were also on tenterhooks before US President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and ahead of this week's European Central Bank and Federal Reserve interest rate decisions.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was 0.3 per cent ahead at 7,706.08 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.4 per cent at 12,816.32 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.2 per cent to 5,459.81, compared with the closing levels on Friday.

AFP

sentifi.com

