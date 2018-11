European stocks opened higher Monday, with London up 1.0 per cent as rallying oil prices lifted shares across the commodities sector and as a sliding pound boosted exporters.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index jumped 1.0 per cent to 7,176.92 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.5 per cent to 11,591.59 points and the Paris CAC 40 also gained 0.5 per cent to 5,130.38.

AFP