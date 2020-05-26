Europe: Stock markets jump at open

European stock markets jumped at the start of trading on Tuesday as nations reopen their virus-hit economies.

Returning after a long-holiday weekend, London surged 1.9 per cent, catching up with strong eurozone gains on Monday.

At the start Tuesday, Frankfurt was up 0.8 pre cent, Paris 1.3 per cent, Milan 1.2 percent and Madrid climbed 1.3 per cent.

