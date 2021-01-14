Europe: Stock markets little changed at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets were little changed to firmer at the open Thursday, with London and Frankfurt edging higher but Paris flatlining.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies rose almost 0.2 per cent to 6,755.74 points In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index added nearly 0.3 per cent to 13,975.61 points but the Paris CAC 40 was almost flat at 5,660.42.

AFP