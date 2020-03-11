Europe: Stock markets open firmer

In early trade, London's FTSE 100 index of leading shares was up 1.98 per cent at 6,076.73 points.

[PARIS] European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, taking direction from a strong Wall Street overnight even though Asian bourses faltered as the coronavirus crisis continued to undermine sentiment.

Dealers said apparent progress in curbing the outbreak in China, the virus epicentre, is in the balance against alarm at the rapidly increasing number of cases in Europe and the US.

In the eurozone, the Frankfurt DAX added 1.78 per cent to 10,657.34 points and in Paris the CAC 40 jumped 1.72 per cent to 4,716.22 points.

AFP