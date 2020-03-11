You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets open firmer

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 4:20 PM

doc79nkym65heb5ull3mxq_doc79mp9gj9no7cifi9ovh.jpg
In early trade, London's FTSE 100 index of leading shares was up 1.98 per cent at 6,076.73 points.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[PARIS] European stock markets opened higher Wednesday, taking direction from a strong Wall Street overnight even though Asian bourses faltered as the coronavirus crisis continued to undermine sentiment.

Dealers said apparent progress in curbing the outbreak in China, the virus epicentre, is in the balance against alarm at the rapidly increasing number of cases in Europe and the US.

In early trade, London's FTSE 100 index of leading shares was up 1.98 per cent at 6,076.73 points.

In the eurozone, the Frankfurt DAX added 1.78 per cent to 10,657.34 points and in Paris the CAC 40 jumped 1.72 per cent to 4,716.22 points.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 11, 2020 04:18 PM
Companies & Markets

Hospital group IHH Healthcare offering on-demand coronavirus test

[KUALA LUMPUR] Asia's biggest hospital group is offering on-demand tests for the new coronavirus in Malaysia, while...

Mar 11, 2020 04:13 PM
Banking & Finance

Citi Singapore increases paternity leave to 4 weeks

[SINGAPORE] Fathers working at Citi Singapore can now take up to four weeks of paid paternity leave when their child...

Mar 11, 2020 04:05 PM
Government & Economy

Biden opens an all-but-insurmountable lead over Sanders

[WASHINGTON] Joe Biden has opened an all-but-insurmountable lead over Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic...

Mar 11, 2020 04:04 PM
Life & Culture

Three F1 team members tested for virus at Australian GP

[MELBOURNE] Three staff members of Formula One teams have been isolated at the Australian Grand Prix while tests are...

Mar 11, 2020 03:45 PM
Stocks

South Korea: Stocks hit over 4-yr low as virus cases jump, US stimulus disappoints

[SEOUL] South Korean shares ended at a more than four-year low on Wednesday, as new local coronavirus cases jumped...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.