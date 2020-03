London gained 2.2 per cent, having closed down 4.0 per cent Monday.

[London] European stock markets rebounded at the open Tuesday, erasing some of the previous session's heavy losses, as virus-fuelled volatility grips investors.

Elsewhere at the European start Tuesday, Frankfurt recovered 4.5 per cent, Paris won 4.0 per cent and Milan gained 3.7 per cent.

AFP