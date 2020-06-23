Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday after gains on Wall Street and in Tokyo overnight.

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday after gains on Wall Street and in Tokyo overnight.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 per cent to 6,271.85 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.8 per cent to 12,357.61 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.6 per cent to 4,977.55.

AFP