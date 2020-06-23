You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets rebound at open

Tue, Jun 23, 2020 - 3:47 PM

doc7b508ldtokyj8rttlu1_doc775s2frjt14419ted1.jpg
European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday after gains on Wall Street and in Tokyo overnight.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets rebounded at the start of trading on Tuesday after gains on Wall Street and in Tokyo overnight.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.4 per cent to 6,271.85 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index climbed 0.8 per cent to 12,357.61 points and the Paris CAC 40 advanced 0.6 per cent to 4,977.55.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 23, 2020 03:44 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares edge higher as mining gains offset weak financials

[SYDNEY] Australian shares inched up on Tuesday, as gains in miners offset losses in financials, while investors...

Jun 23, 2020 03:39 PM
Banking & Finance

Indonesia won't sell zero coupon bonds to central bank: finance ministry

[JAKARTA] Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said on Tuesday the government would not ask the central...

Jun 23, 2020 03:36 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close higher

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed moderately higher on Tuesday, led by gains in high-tech shares, as investors took heart...

Jun 23, 2020 03:33 PM
Technology

Twilio's Dutch rival MessageBird plans an IPO in 'gold rush'

[LONDON] Disgruntled customers don't sit on hold anymore. They text and Zoom and Whatsapp and Web chat and email,...

Jun 23, 2020 03:20 PM
Government & Economy

119 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, including 3 in community

[SINGAPORE] There are 119 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 42,432....

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.