Europe: Stock markets slip at open

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Tuesday, after a mixed session in Asia.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index retreated 0.2 per cent to stand at 7,204.42 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.2 per cent to 11,280.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 per cent to 5,162.31.

Asian bourses were mixed Tuesday with investors cautiously optimistic that China and the US can reach a deal ending their trade war as the two sides prepare to resume talks this week.

With New York closed for a public holiday there were few catalysts to drive buying, though the release of Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday will be pored over for an idea of the bank's interest rate plans.

AFP