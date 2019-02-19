You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stock markets slip at open

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 5:01 PM

doc74597h4bnwj9pk601uj_doc7419flhemqrayab4c1s.jpg
Europe's main stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Tuesday, after a mixed session in Asia.
REUTERS

[LONDON]  Europe's main stock markets dipped at the start of trading on Tuesday, after a mixed session in Asia.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index retreated 0.2 per cent to stand at 7,204.42 points, compared with Monday's closing level.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.2 per cent to 11,280.73 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 per cent to 5,162.31.

Asian bourses were mixed Tuesday with investors cautiously optimistic that China and the US can reach a deal ending their trade war as the two sides prepare to resume talks this week.

With New York closed for a public holiday there were few catalysts to drive buying, though the release of Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday will be pored over for an idea of the bank's interest rate plans.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
3 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
4 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200
5 Trump may worsen global car market slump

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Shares of Procurri slump as investor drops plan to buy Procurri stake

singapore-budget-revenue-and-spending-breakdown-2019.png
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Infographics

INFOGRAPHICS: A transfer-heavy 2019 Budget

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening