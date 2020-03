London's FTSE 100 index was up 1.5 per cent to 6,751.54 points.

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets rallied 1.5 per cent at the start of trading on Tuesday as investors await G7 finance ministers' coordinated economic response to the coronavirus.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 1.4 per cent to 12,017.53 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 1.5 per cent to 5,413.76.

AFP