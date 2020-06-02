You are here

Europe: Stocks advance at open

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 3:50 PM

file6u108r0339t14rszqjhr.jpg
In initial deals, the British capital's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chop companies rose 0.4 per cent to 6,188.10 points.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets opened higher Tuesday on easing coronavirus lockdowns, with Frankfurt playing catch-up after a long holiday weekend.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 index was up 0.8 per cent to 4,799.61 points.

Frankfurt's DAX soared 2.5 per cent to 11,875.64 as German investors returned after a public holiday on Monday.

Europe is pressing ahead with a further loosening of coronavirus measures, with schools, pools, pubs and tourist sites reopening - despite fears of a second wave of infections - providing hope that shattered economies can begin to rebuild.

