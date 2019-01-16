You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks, banks gain after Brexit deal defeat while UK shares lag

Wed, Jan 16, 2019 - 4:58 PM

doc73nsew80ccjzwlszghg_doc73n9zlvq12b4cyfs4d8.jpg
British shares lagged Europe slightly on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May's resounding defeat in a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, but in the face of continuing political uncertainty investors focused on results and M&A news.
REUTERS

[LONDON] British shares lagged Europe slightly on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May's resounding defeat in a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal, but in the face of continuing political uncertainty investors focused on results and M&A news.

A defeat had largely been priced in already, though its magnitude came as a surprise.

Analysts and investors interpreted the outcome as a positive for the market, making a "softer, later" Brexit more likely, but uncertainty ahead of a no confidence vote in Mrs May's government on Wednesday evening kept trading muted.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.3 per cent by 0825 GMT while euro zone stocks climbed 0.2 per cent.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The top British index was dragged down by multinational exporter stocks like Unilever and Diageo, which make the lion's share of their earnings in foreign currencies and were bruised by sterling rising.

Bank shares were the biggest boost to European indexes as investors bet that a disruptive no-deal Brexit was less likely after the parliamentary vote.

On the corporate front, results and dealmaking news drove moves with stocks shrugging off the political developments of the night.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

ak_sgx_0401.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Call for changes to Catalist and regulatory framework

BT_20190116_YORETAIL_3669394.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
BT Outlook 2019
Real Estate

Cook, work, play in malls. But whither the retail property recovery?

BT_20190116_LTGVTM6KX_3669358.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Semiconductor veteran Ricky Lee back for S$13.2m IPO

Most Read

1 Impossible Burgers coming to Singapore in first half of 2019
2 A big step by CapitaLand and Temasek in play for global stakes
3 Glassdoor launches operations in Singapore
4 CapitaLand to buy Temasek unit Ascendas-Singbridge in S$11b deal, creating Asian giant
5 CapitaLand's S$11b buy is big, but will it be beautiful?

Must Read

SL_sg_160119_50.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Government & Economy

More Singapore employers offering flexible work arrangements: MOM

20190104_145924.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Sultan Plaza owners launch en bloc with S$380m reserve price

SL_MT_160119_55.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

New diversity council set up to champion more women in Singapore’s boardrooms

newton lodge.jpg
Jan 16, 2019
Real Estate

Newton Lodge up for collective sale with S$44m lowest price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening