Europe: Stocks drift after decline in Asia

[SYDNEY] Stocks drifted in Europe after declines in Asia on Monday as investors assessed the complex outlook for foreign trade and whether turmoil in some emerging markets can be contained.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.1 percent as of 8.12 am London time, the lowest in more than two weeks.

Consumer goods and automakers fell in the Stoxx Europe 600 Index, offsetting gains by banks, following a downbeat session in Asia.

Shares in the UK bucked the market, climbing as the pound weakened. Emerging-market equities fell while the yen ticked higher and bonds were mixed. Copper steadied after last week's losses.

BLOOMBERG