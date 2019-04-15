You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks hold steady with market bulls keeping 'upper hand'

Mon, Apr 15, 2019 - 4:03 PM

doc74xhyukz9cgjggax7ea_doc74vkhhh2rcy1jo9a47j8.jpg
European shares held steady after a positive start to the week in Asia, while the banking sector added to Friday's sharp rally ahead of quarterly results from a number of big US lenders.
Bloomberg

[STOCKHOLM] European shares held steady after a positive start to the week in Asia, while the banking sector added to Friday's sharp rally ahead of quarterly results from a number of big US lenders.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index was little changed in early trade, with the Stoxx bank index up 0.8 per cent. The media sector was also among the strongest, with Publicis Groupe SA up 2 percent after saying it will pay US$4.4 billion in cash to purchase Alliance Data Systems Corp's marketing unit Epsilon.

"The equity market bulls continue to have the upper hand, running victory laps last week supported by positive data from China and better US corporate earnings than expected," said Martin Guri, head of Nordic strategy at Kepler Cheuvreux.

The main talking point among investors is still the progress in trade talks between China and the US, according to Mr Guri. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the US is open to facing "repercussions" if it doesn't live up to its commitments in a potential trade deal with China.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BLOOMBERG

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcbd_150419_1.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Garage

More VCs pour into Asean, but await elusive exits

Apr 15, 2019
Opinion

Be discerning on funds' income payouts

BT_20190415_LTDONKI15_3753523.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here

Most Read

1 Pure Group to open 8th facility in Suntec City
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Ode to my alma mater
5 CapitaLand's acquisition of Ascendas-Singbridge gets overwhelming nod from shareholders

Must Read

BP_Condo_150419_98.jpg
Apr 15, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore's new private home sales, launches up in March

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

SIA and Garuda expand codesharing to include Singapore-Jakarta flights

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB, Qoo10 join hands to drive e-commerce growth in South-east Asia

Apr 15, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Asian Pay Television Trust units up 15.5% in early session

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening