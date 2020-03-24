You are here

Europe: Stocks jump at open

Tue, Mar 24, 2020 - 4:45 PM

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 3.8 per cent to 5,183.12 points.
PHOTO: AFP

[LONDON] European stocks rallied Tuesday at the open after the US Federal Reserve unveiled an unprecedented bond-buying programme to support the US economy and help curb the economic impact of coronavirus.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 3.8 per cent to 5,183.12 points, after Britain became the latest nation to impose a lockdown to combat Covid-19.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX leapt 5.4 per cent to 9,208.98, the Paris CAC 40 soared 4.2 per cent to 4,079.31, the Madrid IBEX 35 won 3.8 per cent to 6,467.00 and the Milan FTSE MIB gained 5.0 per cent to 16,332.25.

