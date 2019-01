Europe's stock markets were mixed at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.5 per cent at 6,779.20 points ahead of a key Brexit vote.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 0.2 per cent to 11,189.59 points while the Paris CAC 40 was flat at 4,889.34.

AFP