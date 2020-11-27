Europe: Stocks mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets were mixed in opening deals on Friday in an unconvincing start to the final trading day of the week.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies fell almost 0.9 per cent to 6,307.55 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index and Paris CAC 40 were both flat at 13,292.10 and 5,566.62 points respectively.

Asian markets however maintained their upward momentum on Friday, heading into the weekend on a strong note with investors continuing to take heart from the prospect of coronavirus vaccines being rolled out in the next few weeks.

With US markets closed Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday, Asian stocks had been subdued in early trade but found their "mojo" as the day wore on.

AFP