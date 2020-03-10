You are here

Europe: Stocks open 1% higher

Tue, Mar 10, 2020 - 4:34 PM

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies was up 1.8 per cent to 6,073.61 points.
[LONDON] Europe's main stocks indices opened 1.0 per cent higher Tuesday, one day after markets suffered their biggest losses in more than a decade on crashing oil prices and coronavirus fears.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 1.2 per cent to 10,750.58 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 1.7 per cent to 4,787.17.

In Milan, the FTSE MIB was up 1.0 per cent at 18,665.21 points after the market plunged more than 11 per cent Monday as the government unveiled more drastic measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak there.

Italy is the most affected country after China and overnight the government announced the entire country would be locked down.

