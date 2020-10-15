You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks open lower after losses in Asia, US

Thu, Oct 15, 2020 - 3:49 PM

rk_DAX_151020.jpg
Europe's major stock markets dropped in opening deals on Thursday, after losses in Asia and the US, as investors took profits amid fading US stimulus hopes, mixed bank earnings and ongoing coronavirus woes.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] Europe's major stock markets dropped in opening deals on Thursday, after losses in Asia and the US, as investors took profits amid fading US stimulus hopes, mixed bank earnings and ongoing coronavirus woes.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of leading blue-chip companies sank 1.5 per cent to 5,847.59 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index shed 1.6 per cent to 12,824.50 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 1.4 per cent to 4,874.21.

Asia was weighed down Thursday by concerns about the reimposition of virus lockdowns, stalled vaccine and treatment trials - and dimming hopes of new US stimulus any time soon.

"With stimulus hopes fading fast and a mixed set of performances from the US banks, markets succumbed to a bout of profit-taking," said analyst Richard Hunter at online broker Interactive Investor.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Stocks dip on second wave fears, Brexit uncertainty

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

Traders were also reacting to "an increasing number of renewed lockdowns, with Covid-19 resurfacing uncomfortably in some areas and with hopes of an imminent vaccine in some doubt", he added.

Investors tracked another sell-off in New York, where all three main indexes turned negative after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned that while talks continued, Republicans and Democrats were still "far apart" on a rescue package.

While the broad view is that a new spending package will get passed eventually, the comments reinforced expectations that there will be nothing before next month's presidential and congressional elections.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 15, 2020 03:43 PM
Government & Economy

Three new Covid-19 cases in Singapore; none in the community

[SINGAPORE] There were three new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Thursday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,892...

Oct 15, 2020 03:39 PM
Government & Economy

Singapore Industrial Automation Association, OPC Hub Asean to promote Industry 4.0 standards

THE Singapore Industrial Automation Association (SIAA) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with...

Oct 15, 2020 03:37 PM
Transport

Japan to waive up to 12.5b yen in landing fees to prop up airlines: sources

[TOKYO] Japan's government will waive airport landing fees worth up to 12.5 billion yen (S$161.2 million) to ease...

Oct 15, 2020 03:29 PM
Stocks

Seoul: Shares extend loss as Covid-19 cases, US stimulus uncertainty weigh

[SEOUL] South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Thursday, as a resurgence in domestic Covid-19...

Oct 15, 2020 03:20 PM
Technology

TSMC boosts 2020 revenue forecasts as Covid transforms digital demand

[TAIPEI] Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) hiked its revenue outlook again this year after logging record...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hot stock: Wilmar slides 8.6% on heavy sell-off after China unit's market debut

KidZania Singapore owes S$53m to over 1,000 creditors

TikTok owner Bytedance moving to bigger Singapore office at One Raffles Quay

Singapore poised for K-shaped recovery following Q3 rebound

US targets Hong Kong's Lam but not banks in sanctions report

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for