Europe: Stocks rise at open ahead of US jobs data

European stocks climbed at the open Friday on easing trade war tensions and as markets looked ahead to key US jobs data.

[LONDON] European stocks climbed at the open Friday on easing trade war tensions and as markets looked ahead to key US jobs data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.2 per cent to 7,277.26 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.4 per cent to 12,003.92 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.4 per cent to to 5,299.71, compared with Thursday's closing levels.

Awaiting US monthly jobs data, markets reacted to a report that the United States could delay its plan to hit Mexico with tariffs - news that helped to lift Asian stocks Friday and Wall Street overnight.

AFP