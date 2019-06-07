You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks rise at open ahead of US jobs data

Fri, Jun 07, 2019 - 3:43 PM

doc75oq54mhvzm1izon57lq_doc75ob8xem4he1mlbsbkq9.jpg
European stocks climbed at the open Friday on easing trade war tensions and as markets looked ahead to key US jobs data.
REUTERS

[LONDON] European stocks climbed at the open Friday on easing trade war tensions and as markets looked ahead to key US jobs data.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index won 0.2 per cent to 7,277.26 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.4 per cent to 12,003.92 points and the Paris CAC 40 climbed 0.4 per cent to to 5,299.71, compared with Thursday's closing levels.

Awaiting US monthly jobs data, markets reacted to a report that the United States could delay its plan to hit Mexico with tariffs - news that helped to lift Asian stocks Friday and Wall Street overnight.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_private homes_070619_1.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Real Estate

Govt pares land supply for private homes amid demand and supply concerns

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

BP_SGX_070619_9.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Queries over missing S$33m: Allied Tech outlines escrow account fund flows

Most Read

1 Missing lawyer Jeffrey Ong arrested and charged in State Courts
2 JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge
3 Six more firms to be placed on SGX watch-list from June 6
4 Hong Leong Finance doubles down on core SME segment
5 Reit listing candidates rethink flotation amid recent weak debuts

Must Read

BP_Heng Swee Keat _070619_36.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Government & Economy

International collaboration, whole of society approach needed for sustainable future: DPM Heng

BT_20190607_JLC_3802450.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

JLC Advisors' partner Jeffrey Ong faces S$6m cheating charge

003_Bukom_09 July 2011.jpg
Jun 7, 2019
Energy & Commodities

Shell boosts Singapore's Bukom refinery storage by around 1.3m barrels

Jun 7, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: ST Engineering, Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust, Kingsmen Creatives, HC Surgical Specialists

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening