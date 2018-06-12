You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Stocks rise on historic Trump-Kim summit

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 4:12 PM

file6uec1v86tqhphweigvt.jpg
Europe's stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, as investors responded warmly to US President Donald Trump's historic Singapore summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

[LONDON] Europe's stock markets rose at the open on Tuesday, as investors responded warmly to US President Donald Trump's historic Singapore summit with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

In initial trade, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of major blue-chip companies advanced almost 0.3 per cent to 7,757.89 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 added 0.6 per cent to 12,924.03 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.4 per cent to 5,494.83, compared with the closing levels on Monday.

"The market focus of the world is focused on the events taking place in Singapore, with history being made today as Donald Trump became the first sitting American president to meet face-to face with a North Korean leader," said analyst Lukman Otunuga at traders FXTM.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"The market reaction has been mostly positive, and this sentiment is likely to continue with the expectance that President Trump and Kim Jong Un are to discuss the future of Pyongyang's nuclear programme."

Mr Trump said Tuesday that he has formed a "special bond" with Mr Kim, at the end of a historic meeting during which the two former foes pledged to meet again.

The pair signed what Mr Trump called a "pretty comprehensive" and "very important" document, which spoke of "new US-DPRK relations" and committed Washington to "security guarantees".

However, asked about denuclearisation - the crux of the summit, Mr Trump said "we're starting that process", adding that it would begin "very, very quickly."

For his part, Mr Kim said the two Cold War foes had vowed to "leave the past behind", pledging "the world will see a major change."

AFP

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Donald Trump_120618_73.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit

BP_SGretail_120618_72.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

Fraser Place Binhai Tianjin - Facade 2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property opens second development in Tianjin; looks to double footprint in China

BP_Condo_120618_59.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.2% to hit new high in May: SRX flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening