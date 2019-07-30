You are here

Europe: Stocks waver at open

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 - 4:08 PM

Europe's main stock markets wavered at the start of trade on Tuesday, with London ahead but eurozone counterparts nudging into negative territory.
In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index of top British companies rose 0.2 per cent to 7,702.15 points compared with the closing level on Monday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index declined 0.2 per cent to 12,397.31 points and the Paris erased just under 0.1 per cent to stand at 5,597.87.

