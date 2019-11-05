You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Trade optimism propels shares to near 2-year highs

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 5:58 AM

rk_europetrade_051119.jpg
Optimism over trade talks helped European shares close at their highest level in nearly two years on Monday, while a strong earnings report by Ryanair lifted Irish stocks to a more than one-year high.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BENGALURU] Optimism over trade talks helped European shares close at their highest level in nearly two years on Monday, while a strong earnings report by Ryanair lifted Irish stocks to a more than one-year high.

Tariff-exposed European miners and auto and parts makers shot up almost 3 per cent, taking the pan-European Stoxx 600 index up 1 per cent to its highest since January 2018.

French stocks scaled 12 year highs, while German shares ended at levels not seen since June last year. Among other sectors, a jump in oil prices saw energy shares post their best day in seven weeks, while euro zone bank stocks jumped 2.5 per cent.

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Sunday licences for US companies to sell components to China's Huawei Technologies Co would come "very shortly", adding there was no reason a trade deal could not be on track to be signed this month.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Analysts also pointed to a looming decision on US tariffs on European goods due next week.

SEE ALSO

Europe: Shares end week on cheery note after US and Chinese data

"European stocks are higher across the board on expectations that we may see the Trump administration delay fresh tariffs that were suppose to hit EU carmakers," said Edward Moya, chief market strategist at Oanda.

Auto stocks rallied 2.9 per cent, powered also by reports that Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA aimed to sign a final merger agreement as early as next month.

"Expectations are growing that we could see the Europeans have a much easier time negotiating with the Trump administration than what we have seen so far with the Chinese," he said, adding that optimism also stemmed from hopes that new ECB chief Christine Lagarde will deliver fiscal stimulus.

Lagarde is due to deliver her first speech as president of the European Central Bank at an event later in the day. A survey showing rebounding euro zone investor morale in November also added to the positivity.

Europe's main index had touched its highest since an all-time peak hit in April 2015 during the session to mark a strong start to the week after four weeks of gains.

Ryanair rose 8.5 per cent to a one-year high after the budget carrier beat first-half profit expectations. Its shares helped Irish stocks jump 1.8 per cent, the most among regional indexes.

Siemens Healthineers jumped 9.5 per cent to a record high after it said it expected strong growth to continue next year following a better-than-expected fourth quarter.

Expectations had been low for third-quarter earnings from European companies, and most firms have surpassed estimates four weeks into the reporting season.

London-listed GVC was the worst performer on Stoxx 600, tumbling 10.5 per cent, as British gambling companies were hit after a cross-party group of lawmakers called for a raft of measures to overhaul online casinos and protect vulnerable people.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off weak manufacturing data from major European regions, even as the factory activity in the bloc's powerhouse, Germany, remained in recession in October.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 5, 2019 06:56 AM
Government & Economy

EU foe Farage takes Brexit poll challenge to Johnson

[LONDON] Anti-EU populist leader Nigel Farage said Monday he will field hardline Brexit candidates across Britain...

Nov 5, 2019 06:53 AM
Government & Economy

Trump administration notifies UN of planned Paris climate accord exit

[WASHINGTON] The Trump administration has formally notified the United Nations that it will withdraw the United...

Nov 5, 2019 06:49 AM
Technology

New Facebook logo arrives as its 'family' grows

[SAN FRANCISCO] Facebook on Monday unveiled a new logo to represent the Silicon Valley company, distinct from its...

Nov 5, 2019 06:48 AM
Government & Economy

US accuses Beijing of 'intimidation' in South China Sea

[BANGKOK] The United States on Monday accused China of intimidation in the South China Sea as it put forward its...

Nov 5, 2019 06:45 AM
Government & Economy

Lagarde stays tight-lipped in first ECB speech

[FRANKFURT AM MAIN] Christine Lagarde kept her cards close to her chest as she delivered her first speech as...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly