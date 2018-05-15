You are here

Home > Stocks

Europe: Weak data weighs on European shares

Tue, May 15, 2018 - 4:39 PM

file6uehscztq4lkjb1fhol.jpg
European shares fell back on Tuesday after weak data from China and Germany added to a spate of less encouraging news on the global economy but the banking sector offered a ray of light after strong results from Austria's Raiffeisen Bank.

[LONDON] European shares fell back on Tuesday after weak data from China and Germany added to a spate of less encouraging news on the global economy but the banking sector offered a ray of light after strong results from Austria's Raiffeisen Bank.

The pan-European index fell back 0.1 per cent while Germany's DAX declined 0.2 per cent after Europe's biggest economy reported first-quarter growth slightly slower than expected.

An 81 per cent increase in first-quarter net profit sent Raiffeisen shares up, while Commerzbank led the DAX after reporting quarterly pre-tax profit ahead of analysts' expectations.

Credit Agricole added to the optimism around banking stocks. The French bank's shares had fallen at the open but recovered to trade up 1.3 per cent after quarterly profit fell short of expectations.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Dealmaking, which has been ubiquitous in European markets this year, continued apace with Worldline agreeing to buy the payments arm of Swiss stock exchange operator SIX for US$2.75 billion.

Meanwhile Iliad shares sank 16 per cent to the bottom of the STOXX after a management reshuffle and weak first-quarter results.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

SINGAPORE-ASIA-CITIES-EIU-LIFESTYLE-085653.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Sales, new orders in expansion mode for first time in over 6 years

bursa.jpg
May 15, 2018
Stocks

Malaysian markets claw back early losses from election shock

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

Will Oxley pull off its property launch blitz?

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
4 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
5 Bumper year for insurance bonuses after bumper year for equities
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Real Estate

Developers sold 729 private homes in April, up from 716 in March, but down 53.5% y-o-y

BP_SGcondo_150518_73.jpg
May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 15, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’

May 15, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIAS urges Vard directors to explain independence, and Fincantieri to up delisting offer

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening