You are here

Home > Stocks

European equities mixed at open

Thu, Aug 22, 2019 - 4:23 PM

file76rdq0np02foarv4agm.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged in initial trading on Thursday.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index sank 0.4 per cent to 7,178.39 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.1 per cent to 11,814.03 points while the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.2 per cent to 5,425.33.

Asian equities mostly rose on Thursday but dealers remain wary following the release of Federal Reserve minutes that provided a mixed bag, with a speech by its chair at the end of the week the key point of focus.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190822_LTSCCCI22_3870043.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

In tough times, SMEs prioritise revenue ahead of innovation, talent retention

BT_20190822_VISC_3869965.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

StanChart says its global network gives it an edge over rivals

BP_condo_220819_6.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Property sales are picking up: What next?

Must Read

BP_CBD_220819_45.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

Singapore unveils plan to help accountancy sector speed up technology adoption

UOB Hanoi Branch opening.jpg
Aug 22, 2019
Banking & Finance

UOB expands to northern Vietnam with opening of first Hanoi branch

Aug 22, 2019
Government & Economy

Australia sees rush of Hong Kong millionaires amid unrest

Aug 22, 2019
Real Estate

Senoko Drive industrial site tender not awarded after 2 rejected bids

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly