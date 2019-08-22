European equities mixed at open

[LONDON] European stock markets diverged in initial trading on Thursday.

In initial deals, London's benchmark FTSE 100 index sank 0.4 per cent to 7,178.39 points compared with the closing level on Wednesday.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 0.1 per cent to 11,814.03 points while the Paris CAC 40 fell 0.2 per cent to 5,425.33.

Asian equities mostly rose on Thursday but dealers remain wary following the release of Federal Reserve minutes that provided a mixed bag, with a speech by its chair at the end of the week the key point of focus.

AFP