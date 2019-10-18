You are here

European stocks drop at open

Fri, Oct 18, 2019 - 3:38 PM

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets slid at the open on Friday with London's benchmark FTSE 100 shares index down 0.4 per cent at 7,155.56 points.

Sterling meanwhile dipped about 0.1 per cent against the dollar as investors continued to fret over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chances of pushing his Brexit deal through parliament.

