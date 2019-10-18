European stocks drop at open

The Paris CAC 40 shed 0.7 per cent to 5,635.33 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 handed back 0.3 per cent to stand at 12,621.76.

[LONDON] Europe's main stock markets slid at the open on Friday with London's benchmark FTSE 100 shares index down 0.4 per cent at 7,155.56 points.

In the eurozone, the Paris CAC 40 shed 0.7 per cent to 5,635.33 points and Frankfurt's DAX 30 handed back 0.3 per cent to stand at 12,621.76.

Sterling meanwhile dipped about 0.1 per cent against the dollar as investors continued to fret over British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chances of pushing his Brexit deal through parliament.

