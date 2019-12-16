HK stocks start week with losses, China shares up

HONG Kong stocks dipped Monday as investors await the release of details after China and the US last week said they had finally hammered out a mini trade deal.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.65 per cent or 179.67 points to close at 27,508.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.56 per cent or 16.71 points to 2,984.39 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.56 per cent or 25.86 points to 1,686.41.