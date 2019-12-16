You are here

Home > Stocks

HK stocks start week with losses, China shares up

Mon, Dec 16, 2019 - 5:08 PM

file76izlf0l7cg10nt7xgy8.jpg
PHOTO: AP

HONG Kong stocks dipped Monday as investors await the release of details after China and the US last week said they had finally hammered out a mini trade deal.

The Hang Seng index eased 0.65 per cent or 179.67 points to close at 27,508.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.56 per cent or 16.71 points to 2,984.39 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.56 per cent or 25.86 points to 1,686.41.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 16, 2019 05:27 PM
Stocks

Australia: Shares post best gain in 7 months on rate cut hopes, trade optimism

AUSTRALIAN shares recorded their best session in nearly seven months on Monday as a downgrade in the country's...

Dec 16, 2019 05:21 PM
Consumer

Electrolux sees extra US costs hitting Q4 earnings

[STOCKHOLM] Appliance maker Electrolux AB said on Sunday its North American business would take a higher than...

Dec 16, 2019 05:19 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close down on profit-taking

TOKYO stocks closed marginally lower on Monday, with traders taking money off the table following a rally in the...

Dec 16, 2019 05:16 PM
Consumer

UK's Cineworld to buy Canada's Cineplex for C$2.15b

[LONDON] Britain's Cineworld Group plans to buy Canada's Cineplex for C$2.15 billion (S$2.22 billion), adding to a...

Dec 16, 2019 05:06 PM
Government & Economy

Chinese President Xi vows support for Hong Kong leader: media

[HONG KONG] Chinese President Xi Jinping met Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam in Beijing on Monday where he said he...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly