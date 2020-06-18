You are here

Home > Stocks

HKEX to launch green exchange promoting sustainable investments

Thu, Jun 18, 2020 - 2:53 PM
rchia@sph.com.sg@RachelChiaBT

HONG Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is launching a "pioneering" exchange that will act as a data and information hub on sustainable and green finance investments in Asia, it said on Thursday.

Named Stage, the exchange will promote the visibility, transparency, and accessibility of sustainable and green finance across asset classes and product types.

In its initial phase, it will give investors access to a database of sustainable and green investment options available on Hong Kong’s securities markets, for a start.

Stage will house a repository of information on sustainability, green and social bonds, and environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related exchange traded products listed on HKEX. 

This online repository is expected to be launched as early as later this year, the bourse operator said.

SEE ALSO

CapitaLand receives Singapore's first SORA-based loan from OCBC

Issuers with products that meet international standards or principles and provide post-issuance reports annually will be invited to join the exchange and display their products on the platform without paying fees.

HKEX said it is planning to further develop Stage "in response to the evolving market landscape".

For example, it will consider expanding the exchange's coverage to introduce more asset classes and product types, such as derivative products linked to relevant sustainability or ESG indices, as well as other sustainable and green financial products. 

HKEX head of green and sustainable finance Grace Hui said the bourse operator aims to help issuers raise awareness of their sustainable and green financial products, and provide investors and asset managers easy access to information for due diligence, selection and monitoring.

She added: "By encouraging issuers, investors, asset managers, market participants and advisers to play an active role in enhancing the sustainable and green finance ecosystem in Hong Kong and the region, we are in turn reinforcing the sustainability of our own market."

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 18, 2020 02:39 PM
Energy & Commodities

China could top Japan's LNG imports in 2020 as coronavirus cuts demand

[TOKYO] China may overtake Japan as the world's biggest liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer earlier than...

Jun 18, 2020 02:34 PM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks close down on virus worries, higher yen

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks closed lower on Thursday as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections and a stronger yen...

Jun 18, 2020 02:30 PM
Banking & Finance

Ex-Morgan Stanley diversity officer says bank slashed her budget by 71%

[NEW YORK] A lawyer representing a former Morgan Stanley diversity officer who is suing the bank over racial...

Jun 18, 2020 02:21 PM
Transport

Geely Automobile steps towards mainland China listing; Hong Kong shares surge

[BEIJING] Geely Automobile Holdings said its board has approved a preliminary proposal to list new renminbi shares...

Jun 18, 2020 02:19 PM
Government & Economy

Red Dot United registration approved, says it is ready to contest general election

[SINGAPORE] A record 12 opposition parties could contest the next general election after the the registration of Red...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.