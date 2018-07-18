You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, China bourses agree to work towards adding dual-class shares to trading link

Wed, Jul 18, 2018 - 11:24 AM

HONG_KONG-STOCKS-095057.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] The Hong Kong stock exchange said on Wednesday it has agreed to work with China's bourses towards the inclusion of dual-class shares in a cross-border trading link, marking a step towards resolving a dispute regarding the link.

Bourse operator Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said in a statement Hong Kong-listed dual-class shares will need to establish their trading stability during an initial period after which they could be included in the so-called stock connect scheme, if other requirements are met.

HKEX also said that it would set up a working group with the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges to formulate the specific programmes and rules for the inclusion of dual-class shares in the trading link.

A spokesman for HKEX said no further details of the scheme were immediately available.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The announcement came after the two mainland stock exchanges said in a surprise move on Saturday they would not expand the stock connect scheme with Hong Kong to foreign firms, so-called "stapled" securities, and companies with different voting right structures.

The mainland exchanges said the move was aimed at protecting less sophisticated investors from the complexities of such shares.

The ban was considered a blow to Hong Kong, which has been working to improve its ability to attract Chinese tech companies to list in the city.

HKEX said the three exchanges acknowledged that as mainland investors were not yet familiar with weighted voting rights (WVR) companies, there was a need to consider the maturity and regulatory practices of the two markets.

Shares of Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp plunged on Monday after the weekend announcement, before recovering later in the day.

Xiaomi was the first company to list in Hong Kong with weighted voting rights and investors had hoped that its inclusion in the Hang Seng Composite Index this month would help attract capital from the mainland.

Xiaomi shares jumped more than 6 percent on Wednesday after the HKEX announcement.

On Monday, HKEX chief executive Charles Li said he was flying to Beijing to discuss the rule change with mainland authorities.

The stock connect scheme, which links exchanges on the mainland with the Hong Kong bourse, allows Chinese investors their only direct means of trading offshore stocks and international investors access to China's companies.

REUTERS

Editor's Choice

file70ok5ap784n15wgnag5k.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

file705ef5fnfvl1a65x23lt.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

DLF to raise net proceeds of S$2.9m through IPO

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
3 Two freehold central sites up for en bloc
4 Cooling measures raised homeownership costs, cooled property demand: Redas president
5 After July spike, developers seek clues in next few months
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file70ok5ap784n15wgnag5k.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Banking & Finance

Singapore banks clear up on coal lending policies

Koufu - Food Court.jpg
Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koufu debuts at S$0.65, 3.2% above IPO price

Jul 18, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Vard, Vibrant Limited, SIIC Environment, Nordic Group

Jul 18, 2018
Companies & Markets

Vibrant's auditors unable to complete audit in Blackgold unit; shares down S$0.13 or 40%

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening