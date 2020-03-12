Hong Kong, China: Shares tumble at Thursday's open

Hong Kong stocks plunged at the start of trade Thursday after US President Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from Europe to the United States over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Hang Seng Index dived 3.01 per cent or 759.11 points to 24,472.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.19 per cent or 35.20 points to 2,933.31, while the Shenzhen Composite on China's second exchange sank 1.60 per cent or 29.68 points to 1,829.72. AFP