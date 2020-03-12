You are here

Hong Kong, China: Shares tumble at Thursday's open

Thu, Mar 12, 2020 - 9:50 AM

AB_hangseng_120320.jpg
Hong Kong stocks plunged at the start of trade Thursday after US President Donald Trump's decision to ban travel from Europe to the United States over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
PHOTO: AFP

The Hang Seng Index dived 3.01 per cent or 759.11 points to 24,472.50.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.19 per cent or 35.20 points to 2,933.31, while the Shenzhen Composite on China's second exchange sank 1.60 per cent or 29.68 points to 1,829.72. AFP

UPDATED 20 min ago
