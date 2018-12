Hong Kong stocks slid Thursday, tracking an Asia-wide slump triggered after the Fed raised rates for the fourth time this year.

The Hang Seng Index shed 0.94 per cent, or 241.86 points, to close at 25,623.53.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.52 per cent, or 13.29 points, at 2,536.27, but the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, closed up 0.20 per cent, or 2.61 points, at 1,297.10.

