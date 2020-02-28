You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks battered at open

Fri, Feb 28, 2020 - 9:59 AM

nz_hangseng_280254.jpg
Hong Kong stocks dived almost two per cent in the first few minutes of trade on Friday following a rout across US and European markets as the coronavirus quickly spreads around the world, fuelling fears it will hammer the global economy.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks dived almost two per cent in the first few minutes of trade on Friday following a rout across US and European markets as the coronavirus quickly spreads around the world, fuelling fears it will hammer the global economy.

The Hang Seng Index plunged 1.98 per cent, or 529.56 points, to 26,249.06.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index shed 2.23 per cent, or 66.69 points, to 2,924.64 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, that tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 3.34 per cent, or 63.31 points to 1,831.82.

AFP

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 28, 2020 09:46 AM
Government & Economy

South Korea's coronavirus cases pass 2,000: authorities

[SEOUL] South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total - the highest in the world...

Feb 28, 2020 09:44 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian regulators examine banks' pandemic preparations

[SYDNEY] Australia's prudential and corporate regulators are checking the contingency plans of banks and other...

Feb 28, 2020 09:40 AM
Companies & Markets

Yeo Hiap Seng Q4 profit dives 81.5% on lower fair value gains

DESPITE higher revenue, beverage maker Yeo Hiap Seng recorded a net profit of S$338,000 for the fourth quarter last...

Feb 28, 2020 09:37 AM
Banking & Finance

Australian, New Zealand dollars suffer the world's woes, yields hit record lows

[SYDNEY] The Australian and New Zealand dollars were heading for another week of losses on Friday as fears for the...

Feb 28, 2020 09:33 AM
Stocks

Australia: Shares slide into technical correction as coronavirus spreads

[BENGALURU] The Australian sharemarket slid into correction territory on Friday and was headed for its biggest...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.