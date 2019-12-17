You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks end with big gains

Tue, Dec 17, 2019 - 4:27 PM

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China finished more than one per cent higher Tuesday following another record-breaking lead from Wall Street fuelled by the China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.22 per cent, or 335.62 points, to 27,843.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.27 per cent, or 38.03 points, to 3,022.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.33 per cent, or 22.37 points, to 1,708.78.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 17, 2019 11:49 PM
Companies & Markets

ISOTeam launches S$28.9m equity fundraising exercise

CATALIST-LISTED building maintenance company ISOTeam is working to raise some S$28.9 million in a share placement,...

Dec 17, 2019 11:03 PM
Stocks

US: Dow dips at open; S&P 500, Nasdaq slightly higher

THE blue-chip Dow Jones dipped at the opening bell on Tuesday, pressured by a fall in shares of Boeing as the crisis...

Dec 17, 2019 10:48 PM
Government & Economy

US industrial output rebounds sharply in November

AMERICAN industry saw production jump in November following the end of the nationwide strike at General Motors (GM...

Dec 17, 2019 09:53 PM
Companies & Markets

New investor offers to buy out some of Hyflux's creditors

A NEW investor has come riding to the rescue of beleaguered water treatment company Hyflux, making an offer...

Dec 17, 2019 09:37 PM
Government & Economy

Indonesia warns on EU trade deal, dairy imports amid palm oil spat

[JAKARTA] Indonesia is prepared to walk away from talks on a free trade deal with the European Union over the bloc's...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly