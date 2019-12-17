Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks end with big gains

[HONG KONG] Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China finished more than one per cent higher Tuesday following another record-breaking lead from Wall Street fuelled by the China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng index climbed 1.22 per cent, or 335.62 points, to 27,843.71.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.27 per cent, or 38.03 points, to 3,022.42 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 1.33 per cent, or 22.37 points, to 1,708.78.

AFP