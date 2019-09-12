You are here

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks extend gains at open

Thu, Sep 12, 2019 - 9:51 AM

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks rose again on Thursday morning after Donald Trump delayed the latest round of tariffs on Chinese goods, fuelling fresh hopes for an easing of trade tensions between the two biggest economies.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.46 per cent, or 124.92 points, to 27,283.98.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.26 per cent, or 7.82 points, to 3,016.63 while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, also rose 0.26 per cent, or 4.28 points, to 1,675.82.

