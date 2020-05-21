You are here

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks finish lower

Thu, May 21, 2020 - 4:25 PM

ym-Hang Seng Index-210520.jpg
Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory on Thursday after rising for three days, hit by profit-taking and rising tensions between China and the US.
PHOTO: REUTERS

The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.5 per cent or 119.92 points, to 24,280.03.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6 per cent or 15.81 points, to 2,867.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1 per cent, or 17.22 points, to 1,788.64.

AFP

 

