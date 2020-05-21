You are here
Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks finish lower
[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed in negative territory on Thursday after rising for three days, hit by profit-taking and rising tensions between China and the US.
The Hang Seng Index retreated 0.5 per cent or 119.92 points, to 24,280.03.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.6 per cent or 15.81 points, to 2,867.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange lost 1 per cent, or 17.22 points, to 1,788.64.
AFP
