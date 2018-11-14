Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday as energy firms suffered further heavy losses from another plunge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.21 per cent, or 53.93 points, to 25,738.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.25 per cent, or 6.57 points, at 2,648.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.18 per cent, or 2.49 points, to 1,381.43.

AFP