Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks open lower on Wednesday

Wed, Nov 14, 2018 - 10:12 AM

BP_HSI_061118_30.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade Wednesday as energy firms suffered further heavy losses from another plunge in oil prices.

The Hang Seng Index eased 0.21 per cent, or 53.93 points, to 25,738.94.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.25 per cent, or 6.57 points, at 2,648.31, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, slipped 0.18 per cent, or 2.49 points, to 1,381.43.

AFP

BP_condo_061118_23.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

yaohui-pixgeneric-5469.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Government & Economy

SPH_5249.jpg
Nov 14, 2018
Real Estate

