You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks plunge at open

Wed, May 08, 2019 - 9:47 AM

lwx_stock_090519_88.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks tumbled more than one per cent on Wednesday morning, tracking hefty losses on Wall Street as investors fret over the outlook for China-US trade talks this week.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong sank 1.28 per cent, or 375.93 points, to 28,987.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 1.82 per cent, or 53.25 points, to 2,873.14 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.04 per cent, or 31.35 points, to 1,508.96.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

lwx_hyflux_090519_8.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux fends off move by seven banks to opt out of moratorium

Most Read

1 Laurel Tree, Sycamore Tree dispute with buyers a private matter: URA
2 Grab's super app goal calls for good grasp of holding on to users
3 800 Super: Lee family makes S$0.90 per share cash offer with KKR financing
4 Trump's new tariff threat deals body blow to equities
5 Isetan needs more than a store refresh

Must Read

BT_20190508_JLBANKS8_3775117.jpg
May 8, 2019
Banking & Finance

Virtual bank licences for fintechs? MAS still weighing pros and cons

lwx_5g_090519_1.jpg
May 8, 2019
Government & Economy

IMDA to look beyond price to draw more 5G bidders

May 8, 2019
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Far East Orchard, AEM Holdings, Kimly, Boardroom, Trek 2000

Photo_Funan.jpg
May 8, 2019
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand's revamped Funan secures 98% pre-leasing commitment for twin office blocks

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening