Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks plunge at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks tumbled more than one per cent on Wednesday morning, tracking hefty losses on Wall Street as investors fret over the outlook for China-US trade talks this week.

The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong sank 1.28 per cent, or 375.93 points, to 28,987.09.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 1.82 per cent, or 53.25 points, to 2,873.14 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, lost 2.04 per cent, or 31.35 points, to 1,508.96.

AFP