You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks rise at open

Mon, Dec 02, 2019 - 10:01 AM

WH_hkx_021248.jpg
Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Monday following data showing a rise in Chinese factory activity, which helped ease concerns about the world's number-two economy.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Monday following data showing a rise in Chinese factory activity, which helped ease concerns about the world's number-two economy.

The Hang Seng index added 0.51 per cent, or 133.87 points, to 26,480.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.09 per cent, or 2.47 points, to 2,874.45 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.17 per cent, or 2.77 points, to 1,595.87.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Dec 2, 2019 10:00 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil rebounds as Iraq signals deeper cuts ahead of Opec+ meeting

[SEOUL] Oil rebounded from the biggest weekly loss since early October after Iraq signalled Opec and its allies will...

Dec 2, 2019 09:46 AM
Stocks

Singapore shares rise at Monday's open; up 0.31%

SINGAPORE stocks opened slightly higher on Monday tracking gains in Tokyo amid news that China's November factory...

Dec 2, 2019 09:36 AM
Companies & Markets

FLT and FCOT propose S$1.58b merger, eye 50% stake in UK business park

A MERGER costing S$1.58 billion between Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust (FLT) and Frasers Commercial Trust...

Dec 2, 2019 09:04 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: China Everbright, IHH Healthcare, Keppel Reit, Uni-Asia, Casa

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Monday:

Dec 2, 2019 08:50 AM
Government & Economy

Japan Q3 corporate capital spending jumps; profit and sales fall

[TOKYO] Japanese companies raised their spending on plants and equipment during the July to September period for the...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly