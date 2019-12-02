Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks rise at open

Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Monday following data showing a rise in Chinese factory activity, which helped ease concerns about the world's number-two economy.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks opened on a positive note on Monday following data showing a rise in Chinese factory activity, which helped ease concerns about the world's number-two economy.

The Hang Seng index added 0.51 per cent, or 133.87 points, to 26,480.36.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index added 0.09 per cent, or 2.47 points, to 2,874.45 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, put on 0.17 per cent, or 2.77 points, to 1,595.87.

AFP