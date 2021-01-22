You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks start lower

Fri, Jan 22, 2021 - 11:00 AM

af_hangseng_220121.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade on Friday morning, as investors took profits following a recent healthy run-up that saw the index break 30,000 points for the first time in 20 months.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4 per cent or 118.53 points to 29,809.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.1 per cent or 4.72 points to 3,616.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.1 per cent or 2.15 points to 2,447.22.

AFP

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 22, 2021 11:27 AM
Real Estate

Sales of HDB resale flats hit eight-year high in 2020 as prices climb 5%

[SINGAPORE] The Housing Board resale market ended 2020 on a strong note with flat prices edging up in many locations...

Jan 22, 2021 11:03 AM
Government & Economy

Hong Kong to lock down district in Kowloon, SCMP reports

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong for the first time will lock down tens of thousands of residents in a bid to contain a...

Jan 22, 2021 10:45 AM
Garage

Electric-vehicle startup Aiways seeking funds at US$2b value: sources

[HONG KONG] Aichi Automobile is seeking to raise fresh funds that could value the Chinese electric-vehicle startup...

Jan 22, 2021 10:41 AM
Stocks

Seoul: Stocks extend gains on tech boost

[SEOUL] South Korean shares rose on Friday for a fourth straight session and were poised to post their 11th weekly...

Jan 22, 2021 10:37 AM
Government & Economy

Tokyo Olympic organisers say fully focused on hosting Games this summer

[TOKYO] Organisers of the Tokyo Olympics said all event partners, including the Japanese government and the...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, FCT, Frasers Property, CDL, Soilbuild Reit, Penguin, Kimly

Lazada/Alibaba and TikTok figure in latest office-leasing deals

US dollar may continue fall, but impact on Singapore stocks unlikely to be major

Biden inauguration draws bigger television audience than Trump's

GL has deeper value than just 70¢ a share: analysts

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for