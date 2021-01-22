Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks start lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks fell in the first few minutes of trade on Friday morning, as investors took profits following a recent healthy run-up that saw the index break 30,000 points for the first time in 20 months.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.4 per cent or 118.53 points to 29,809.23.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.1 per cent or 4.72 points to 3,616.54, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 0.1 per cent or 2.15 points to 2,447.22.

