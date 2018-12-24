Hong Kong, Shanghai: Stocks start the week lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks sank in early trade Monday following last week's torrid Wall Street losses as political turbulence in Washington continues to hit Asian shares.

The Hang Seng Index was down 1.13 per cent, or 290.96 points, to 25,462.46.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.38 per cent, or 9.51 points, to 2,506.74, and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.26 per cent, or 3.34 points, to 1,281.32.

AFP