[HONG KONG]Hong Kong stocks barely changed on Wednesday, as renewed worries over North Korea and surging US bond yields dampened sentiment in Asian markets. Investors were awaiting news from a second round of US-China trade talks in Washington this week.

The Hang Seng index ended 0.1 per cent down at 31,110.20, while the China Enterprises Index was unchanged at 12,440.12 points.

