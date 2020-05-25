You are here

Hong Kong: Shares begin on negative note

Mon, May 25, 2020 - 11:09 AM

Hong Kong stocks started Monday with more losses, extending a sharp drop at the end of last week, after the city saw fresh street clashes over a controversial security law proposed by China.
The Hang Seng Index fell 0.9 per cent, or 204.44 points, to 22,725.70.

China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.09 per cent, or 2.48 points, to 2,816.24, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on the country's second exchange dipped 0.09 per cent, or 1.59 points, to 1,750.83.

