Hong Kong: Shares close higher

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher Friday, with Chinese shares ending above water for the first time this week as the weak yuan currency defied US President Trump's attack on a strong dollar.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 per cent, or 213.62 points, to 28,224.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.05 per cent, or 56.72 points, to end at 2,829.27 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.12 percent, or 17.72 points, to 1,593.30.

