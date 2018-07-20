You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares close higher

Fri, Jul 20, 2018 - 4:32 PM

file6uehxvotjn517enhc5y8.jpg
Hong Kong stocks closed higher Friday, with Chinese shares ending above water for the first time this week as the weak yuan currency defied US President Trump's attack on a strong dollar.
AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed higher Friday, with Chinese shares ending above water for the first time this week as the weak yuan currency defied US President Trump's attack on a strong dollar.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.76 per cent, or 213.62 points, to 28,224.48.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.05 per cent, or 56.72 points, to end at 2,829.27 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, rose 1.12 percent, or 17.72 points, to 1,593.30.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

BP_Vard Holdings_200718_10.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Given a second chance, die-hard Vard shareholders must come out to vote

Most Read

1 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
2 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
3 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
4 Impact of latest curbs has Redas seminar abuzz
5 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_lim-200718 (1).jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia expects to recover up to US$3.5b of 1MDB funds: Lim Guan Eng

BP_Wheelock Properties_200718_3.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks

BP_Tuaspring_200718_5.jpg
Jul 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Investors lament lack of progress on Hyflux revamp, Tuaspring sale

Jul 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CMT, OUE Lippo Healthcare, Keppel Corp, SIAEC, Advance SCT, SMJ Holdings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening