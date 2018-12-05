Hong Kong: Shares dive at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks plunged at the open of trade on Wednesday, tracking a sharp sell-off on Wall Street as investors fret over the outlook for the China-US trade deal.

The Hang Seng Index sank 1.89 per cent, or 514.75 points, to 26,745.69.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.36 per cent, or 36.13 points, to 2,629.83 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, dropped 1.74 per cent, or 24.17 points, to 1,363.32.

AFP