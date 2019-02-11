Hong Kong: Shares down as mainland markets reopen

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks slipped in early trade Monday as mainland Chinese markets reopened after the Lunar New Year break, at the start of a week that sees crunch China-US trade talks resume in Beijing.

The Hang Seng Index fell 0.24 per cent, or 67.25 points, to 27,879.07.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index opened down 0.19 per cent, or 5.06 points, at 2,613.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 0.22 per cent, or 2.82 points, to 1,312.81.

AFP