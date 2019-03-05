Hong Kong: Shares edge down at open

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong shares opened with losses Tuesday after a recent rally, with US-China trade hopes already priced into the market, while Beijing lowered its growth forecasts for this year and unveiled huge tax cuts.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.47 per cent, or 136.43 points, to 28,823.16.

And the benchmark Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.25 per cent, or 7.70 points, to 3,019.88, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.24 per cent, or 3.80 points, to 1,595.68.

AFP