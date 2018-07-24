You are here

Home > Stocks

Hong Kong: Shares end higher

Tue, Jul 24, 2018 - 4:40 PM

doc715cna2nlns1ecdco3za_doc6xaxuo61u4j19ddjm7dp.jpg
Hong Kong stocks advanced Tuesday, with investor focus shifting to this week's release of corporate earnings reports as trade tensions persist.
Bloomberg

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks advanced Tuesday, with investor focus shifting to this week's release of corporate earnings reports as trade tensions persist.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.44 per cent, or 406.45 points, to 28,662.57.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.61 per cent higher, or 46.02 points, at 2,905.56 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.51 per cent, or 24.15 points, to 1,625.84.

AFP

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180724_JLAUDIT24_3509096.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services

BT_20180724_MRKOHDZGU_3509236.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him

BP_OCBC_240718_2.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singapore banks step up pace of cutting, reskilling tellers

Most Read

1 Koh Boon Hwee on investment themes that excite him
2 Stocks to watch: Oxley, Keppel Corp, SembMarine, Chip Eng Seng, Lum Chang, SMJ International
3 Audit majors swoop in on legal eagles to lift one-stop services
4 OCBC to cut half of teller jobs in next 2 years in digital banking push; all affected staff to be retrained
5 Nikko AM offers new SGD corporate bond ETF
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

2017-11-06T030516Z_1906124695_RC13CCF33000_RTRMADP_3_DBS-RESULTS.JPG
Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

DBS launches new property marketplace

Anurag Avula CEO Shopmatic (002)_Landscape.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Startups

Shopmatic captures emerging market growth with a little help from its friends

fta.jpg
Jul 24, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, South America customs union Mercosur start free trade negotiations

Jul 24, 2018
Companies & Markets

Pacific Radiance seeks court protection from creditors during restructuring

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening