Hong Kong: Shares end higher

Hong Kong stocks advanced Tuesday, with investor focus shifting to this week's release of corporate earnings reports as trade tensions persist.

The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.44 per cent, or 406.45 points, to 28,662.57.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed 1.61 per cent higher, or 46.02 points, at 2,905.56 and the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, gained 1.51 per cent, or 24.15 points, to 1,625.84.

