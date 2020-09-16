Hong Kong: Shares end slightly lower

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks closed marginally lower Wednesday following three days of gains, with investors trading cautiously ahead of a US Federal Reserve meeting later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index inched down 7.13 points to 24,725.63.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.36 per cent, or 11.76 points, to 3,283.92, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange fell 0.91 per cent, or 20.14 points, to 2,185.22.

AFP