Hong Kong: Shares end the day flat

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks ended Monday flat as investors sought to shrug off jitters at the prospect of a full-blown trade and currency war following US President Donald Trump's swipes at China and the EU.

The Hang Seng Index added 0.06 per cent, or 15.96 points, to 28,240.44.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.07 per cent, or 30.27 points, to 2,859.54. The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, added 0.53 per cent, or 8.39 points, to 1,601.69.

AFP